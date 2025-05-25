Update [ ]: Level-5 has shared an “important notice" regarding the Switch and also the Xbox version of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - mentioning how scheduling adjustments for the update rollout are “expected to be delayed”.

These issues are scheduled to be resolved in the Version 1.2.1 update, “planned for release around May 29”. In the meantime, here are the following issues popping up for Switch and Xbox, along with "other planned fixes" for the game:

Important Notice (22nd May 2025)

Switch & Xbox:

In quests for Crafting Lives, some Recipes may be hard to find in the Recipe Menu, making it feel like progression is not possible.

Workaround

If you can’t locate the required Recipe for a quest, go to the “Quests” tab on the Recipe Menu and scroll down to find it.

Switch:

While inside a Treasure Grove or a shrine in Ginormosia, if a player edits and saves Stickers/Emotes/Quick Texts in the Greetings tab of the Options and then restarts the game immediately afterward, a progression-blocking bug may occur.

Workaround

There are several workarounds for this issue.

If the bug occurs inside a Treasure Grove:

Select "Give Up" on the Weird Pad to exit the Treasure Grove. This will allow you to continue playing the game.

If the bug occurs inside a shrine in Ginormosia outside of Chapter 2, "Head towards Skelegon":

Select "Teleportation Gate" on the Weird Pad to leave the shrine and continue playing.

If the bug occurs in a shrine on Ginormosia during Chapter 2, "Head towards Skelegon":This issue is scheduled to be fixed in version 1.2.1, planned for release around May 29. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Switch & Xbox:

During the Main Story Chapter 6, "Go to the Cave of Trials," if you travel to Ginormosia and watch the event scene which plays after clearing multiple shrine minigames, you may become unable to enter the Cave of Trials, preventing progression.

Workaround

If you have the Story Quest selected, the upper right of the screen will display "Go to the Cave of Trials." While this message is shown, please avoid triggering the event scene that plays after clearing multiple shrine minigames on Ginormosia.

Switch & Xbox:

If a player triggers the Guild Office expansion event scene while carrying a Guild Office Relocation Kit, and uses the kit afterward, two Guild Offices will appear.

Workaround

If you are carrying a Guild Office Relocation Kit, please avoid triggering the Guild Office expansion event scene that occurs when recruiting new companions.

There are also some other planned fixes:

Other Planned Fixes

Switch & Xbox:

Fixing an issue where players are unable to draw their weapon during the first battle tutorial, preventing progression.

Adjusting the UI in the "Life Challenges" tab of the Quests Menu to make it clearer that a Life can be selected.

Adding a new feature called "Instant Help" to support players as they progress through their adventure.

Fixing an issue where the "!" icon on the Quests Menu would not disappear.

Adjusting multiplayer so that progress can be made on accepted quests even during multiplayer sessions.

Switch:

Fixing an issue occurring on certain cutscenes, where pausing the game while the "Auto" setting is enabled causes all inputs except for "Skip" to become unresponsive.

Fixing an issue that prevents the acquisition of certain Recipes as quest completion rewards, in case the Tailor or Artist Novice Challenges were skipped.

Original Story: [Sun 18th May, 2025 02:55 BST]: Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time arrives on the Switch next week and ahead of release Level-5 is rolling out an early access update on select platforms, bumping the game up to Version 1.1.1.

This will be slightly different on the Switch front - with Version 1.1.0 apparently reflecting "some of the contents of this update" on 22nd May (JST). The version that reflects "most" of the content will be released in the future as Version 1.2.0.

"For the Nintendo Switch version, "ver.1.1.0", which reflects some of the contents of this update, will be released on Thursday, May 22nd (JST). The version that reflects most of the contents will be released in the future as "ver.1.2.0"."

Here's a translation of the full patch notes from Level-5's official website:

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Early Access Update) - Version 1.1.1

Feature additions/adjustments

Adding a signature function to crafted items

●You can add a sign to equipment you create (weapons, shields, life tools, armor).

There are various designs for signs, so you can set the sign you want to use by examining the workbench and selecting "Choose Sign."

Added "Control Settings" to the options menu

●A menu has been added to the options that allows you to change button assignments for some actions.

Added the ability to move to the Life Master

●A function has been added to the lives screen that allows you to move to the master position of each life.

*This will become effective after clearing the "Apprentice Trial" for each life.

Adjusted so that the companions selected in the production settings are remembered.

●When crafting an item at a workbench, the state of the companion selected on the crafting settings screen will be saved and

will be displayed in the selected state the next time you craft an item.

Adjusting the number of items that can be made in one production

●The maximum number of items that can be made in one production run for the recipes for "Plants," "Fences," and "Streetlights" has been increased.

Organized the information about skills displayed on the equipment screen

●The content of skills displayed in the details window on the right side of the equipment screen

has been reorganized.

When Life is Focused - Adjusted to display only unique skills

When an item is focused - Adjusted so that only equipement skills are displayed

Base UI Adjustments

●Adjusted the icon display of vegetables in fields.

●Names are now displayed on placed buildings.

Made crafting area objects easier to grab

Made it easier to grab objects in the crafting area.

Adjusted the clear condition text for the Gachadan Tree

In the Gacha Dungeon Tree, when the clear condition is to "obtain a Fruit of Time,"

we have adjusted the text to make it easier to understand which target will drop the Fruit of Time.

Map screen adjustments

●Icons have been added to the map screen/minimap to make it easier to see exits and ascending and descending levels within dungeons.

Adjustment of recording prohibited areas

●Adjusted the prohibited areas for recording on the main unit.

Add guides/adjust content

●The following additions/adjustments have been made to the in-game "Guide".

【addition】

"sign" Explanation of signatures that can be included in crafted items Support for production by peers Explanation of the support provided by companion NPCs in the production mini-game 『Eye & Hair Catalog』 Explanation of the "catalog" that allows you to add eyes and hairstyles

[Adjustment]

Coliseum Quest Adding retirement explanation "Phantom Fellows" Added explanation regarding experience distribution How to grow vegetables Added instructions on sowing and watering "Tension Techniques for Combat Life" /

"Tension Techniques for Gathering Life" The same guide for combat and gathering life has been split into separate guides.

Balance Changes

Main story related parameter adjustments

●The parameters of enemies and gatherable items that appear in the main story have been adjusted to make the story more enjoyable to play.

●To make the storyline more enjoyable, we have adjusted the parameters required for recipes that need to be created in the main story.

Area Challenge related parameter adjustments

●The conditions for achieving a gold ranking in the Legendary Challenge have been relaxed.

●The conditions for achieving a gold rating in delivery challenges have been relaxed.

Bug Fixes

●Fixed an issue where players would not be guided correctly to destinations in the Main Story, Life Trials, and Requests from Everyone.

●Fixed an issue that prevented progress from occurring if you were incapacitated in battle between the start of the game and reaching Tokinone Village.

●Fixed an issue that caused progression to be impossible if the number of items received in the Life Guild receiving box exceeded the limit.

●Fixed a bug regarding obtaining items in Chapter 5 of the main story.

●Fixed a bug that occurred with obtaining items at the Mujin Sales Office.

●Fixed an issue where the parameters of equipment obtained from some treasure chests were incorrect. *After applying this patch, the parameters will be automatically corrected.

Fixed an issue on the Baka Dekkana continent where following NPCs/enemies were not moving correctly relative to the terrain.

●Fixed an issue where phantom character status did not change depending on area rank.

●Fixed an issue where experience points were not distributed when obtaining an experience orb or clearing the crafting mini-game if a phantom character was in the party.

Fixed an issue where skipping the Tailor and Artist Apprentice Trials would result in players not being able to obtain some of the recipes that should be obtained upon completing the trials. *After applying this patch, recipes that were not available will be automatically granted if the conditions are met.

●Fixed an issue where appearing NPCs would remain hidden when skipping the Apprentice Trial in some lives.

Fixed an issue where the target would not be registered in the Pokédex when requesting gathering from a companion NPC and completing the task.

●Fixed an issue that caused the game to become uncontrollable when requesting production and attempting to produce an item that was at the maximum quantity when no companion was selected.

Fixed an issue where objects could not be placed on the third level of the ground at bases.

●Fixed an issue that prevented the base message board quest "Get the highest rating in the gallery" from being completed.

●Fixed an issue in the Gachadan Tree where items buried in the Aging Altar could not be digged up.

Fixed an issue where the age of a gifted aged weapon would not be displayed to the recipient.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to progress if they edited a stamp/emote/free template in the "Greetings" tab of options in the Gachadan Tree/Baka Dekkana Continent Shrine and then immediately restarted the game after saving. *We are working to recover save data that will be unable to progress after applying this patch.

Fixed unintended behavior that occurred in the menu when performing renovations.

●Fixed an issue that caused buttons to become unusable after the tutorial ended depending on when the tutorial occurred.

●Fixed an issue in some event scenes where pausing the scene while it was set to "Auto" would result in no operations being accepted other than skipping.

Fixed a bug that occurred in some quests.

●Fixed an issue where Trip's pinning effect did not target the correct targets when playing cooperatively with Trip (2P Family Play).

●Various bugs in multiplayer have been fixed.

●Some Japanese text and translated text have been corrected.

●Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Earlier this week, the Japanese publication Famitsu awarded Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time 36 out of 40. The game's local release will kick off on 21st May, with the early access period beginning on 18th May for select platforms.