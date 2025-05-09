Level-5 has confirmed that Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time will be making its way to the Switch 2 (thanks, Gematsu).

It's yet another 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' to add to the growing list, with Level-5 promising improved resolution and frame rate with the next-gen version. There's no release date just yet, but it's been confirmed that a separate upgrade pack will be made available if you're opting for the original Switch version.

Pricing for the upgrade pack hasn't been confirmed in the West, but it will cost 300 yen in Japan (which translates roughly to about £1.50 / $2.00).

There's also no confirmation yet as to whether fans can look forward to a proper standalone physical edition for the Switch 2 Edition. We do at least know that the original Switch will contain a physical release, so it'll simply be a case of applying the upgrade pack to enjoy the enhancements on Switch 2.

The game will launch later this month for the Switch on 21st May 2025 after multiple delays. Level-5 is also working on Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, which has also been confirmed to launch on both the Switch and Switch 2.