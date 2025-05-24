Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Level-5's new release Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time made its official debut on the Switch and multiple other platforms this week and it's already hit its first major sales milestone.

Following a mostly positive reception from players so far, the game has now shifted over 500,000 copies. Apart from Switch, this factors in sales on PC and PlayStation 5. As part of the celebrations, Level-5 has shared some new artwork on social media:

"Fantasy Life i has officially surpassed 500,000 copies sold worldwide! To show our gratitude, we’re releasing a brand-new illustration!"

The developer further notes how this is "just the beginning" and it hopes fans continue to enjoy their new "slow life in Reveria to the fullest".

The title is proving so popular the team has already announced some free DLC. It seems the game is also off to a fantastic start on the eShop as well, trending in select regions.