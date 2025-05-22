Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is finally out on Switch. After what feels like a lifetime since the 3DS game — look, it came out in 2014 in North America and Europe, that's a long time ago — we're delighted to see that Level-5 seemingly hasn't lost the magic.
But with some fans concerned about Fantasy Life i's Switch release following Nintendo Direct showings and a confirmed multiplatform release, we're pleased to report that, so far, the game seems pretty stable. Impressively so.
Our lovely Felix has been playing the game and has captured some footage from the Switch version to showcase just how solid things are. While it may be a step down visually from other platforms, the game is running at a stable 30fps with only a few small frame drops.
There is, of course, a Switch 2 version coming later in the year — which promises a resolution and performance bump — but if you simply can't wait given the extremely positive word-of-mouth, then know that the Switch version, at least in the early hours, is more than solid.
If you're wondering "wait, where are the reviews for Fantasy Life i?", review codes went out pretty late, with our sister site Push Square only getting one on Monday. With Nintendo Switch codes, well, they haven't been sent out yet. But don't worry, we have the game and we're working hard to bring you a review as soon as possible.
And Fantasy Life isn't a short one; Famitsu reports that the main story can take between 30-40 hours. If you want to level up other classes, do other activities, play multiplayer, or get lost in the world, that could take up to 100. It might take us a minute to roll credits, but be patient, we'll have our full thoughts as soon as possible.
In the meantime, why not watch the launch trailer? After our video, of course!
