And the theory goes that the Switch's successor was supposed to release in 2022-23, so it lines up.

Pokemon Sc/Vi makes no sense in its poor quality when Game Freak has been known to always at least MASK their games' flaws (which was always easy to unmask). Nintendo, if they had anything to do with the game, certainly wouldn't have advertised the game in its terrible state as a great lineup for the Switch 1 system.

Fantasy Life was a Nintendo exclusive with barely any media out, and when it finally did (years later), it was absolutely shoddy for the Switch, and it was made multiplatform. There's little reason for them to still release on the Switch 1 with its terrible state... Except to follow through on a publisher's deal.

Rune Factory had been in the works for years, with fans speculating what it would be since 2022 (with many just assuming they weren't going to make another one with how quiet they've been about it). Suddenly, it appears multiplatform and runs like molasses on the Switch.

Atelier Yumia also ran horribly on the Switch as you went further into the game, despite it being made with the Switch in mind.

Let's also not forget how long Prime 4 was MIA.

While the Switch has been known for its lack of strength since its launch, very few non-indie devs were willing to release their games on it if it meant it would run horribly (a few hiccups is one thing, constant slow downs / visual glitches is another). Releasing these games as-is would have made the fans of each of these franchises just jump ship and go onto greener pastures (which is a waste of money on the publishers' part).

Yeah, it's all pure speculation. But it lines up stupidly well.

Switch 2 was likely going to come out 5 years after the Switch 1, which would be 2022-23. But it delayed for whatever reason, and a ton of projects that were supposed to release soon, suddenly all got delayed around the same time, and their delays weren't worth it because of the poor quality each of these games showed for the Switch 1. (Pokemon being the only one willing to release ahead... And they got demolished for it on social media. — Fantasy Life was the only one willing to announce its "shift" publicly, and likely regretted it.)

Splatoon 3, also released in 2022, was a genuine successor to Splatoon 2. With more improvements between it and 2, than 2 did with 1. However, the Splatoon playerbase was STILL playing Splatoon 2 during this time, and 3's release had lost most of its impact because of it - losing out on sales.... For no business-minded reason? Like most Nintendo franchises, Splatoon fans didn't fade in interest over time between titles. It really could have been delayed into the next console and no one would have been disappointed for it.

Except it would have been too long of a wait for Nintendo by that point.

Related arguments can be made for TotK, Super Mario Wonder, Princess Peach, and Endless Ocean. But I don't have room for that.