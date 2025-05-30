Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

After four years of service, Square Enix and FuturLab have released the last content update for PowerWash Simulator, titled 'The Muckingham Files 6'.

Fittingly described as the "final stop" on the PowerWash journey, this free update leaves us with a mucky tube train in need of a scrubbing and the Sculpture Park — a new location where you'll have to blast away the dirt on a few pieces of artwork. Both of these fresh locales hide a handful of Easter eggs for PowerWash Simulator 2 (which still isn't confirmed for Switch 2, but we remain hopeful), so be sure to pay attention to the details.

"We hope you enjoy this final PowerWash Simulator update as much as we have enjoyed creating it," a statement from FuturLab reads on the game's Steam page. "The team have poured their hearts and souls into creating a world for you all to escape to and clean, somewhere for you to relax and solo clean, or a place to gather with friends and catch up over a satisfying wash".

The content update also ushered in a small patch, which targets a handful of bugs across the base game and DLC packs. You can find the full patch notes below:

Improvements made to scenarios where a placeholder string would be present instead of the function key.



Fixed a LOD issue in the Kennel in Wallace & Gromit’s House.



Fixed a crash involving pushing the football in to the kennel in the Wallace and Gromit’s House job.



Fixed the toy train sounds being affected by music settings in the Dining Room & Kitchen job.



Fixed a scenario in Wallace & Gromit’s Dining Room & Kitchen where players could get stuck behind a step stool’s default position.



Fixed an issue involving save file sizes on PS5.



Fixed an issue where the lower part of Wallace & Gromit’s House was invisible when standing in a specific location.



Fixed an issue on Switch involving water stream changing colour in Aim Mode in certain circumstances.



Fixed an issue in Shrek jobs where surface targeted was not aligned in 3rd person view.



Improvements made to players being able to get stuck inside the information board in the Duloc job.



Fixed a scenario on Xbox where the title could crash when pressing the Back button during the credits.



Fixed an issue involving equipment placement spots being visible during timelapses.



Fixed an issue on Sony platforms where certain SFX were still audible after reducing Master Volume to zero.



Fixed lighting inconsistencies in the kennel in the Wallace & Gromit DLC.



Fixed flicking assets inside the kennel in the Wallace & Gromit DLC.



Various other localisation improvements and minor bug fixes.

So, there we have it, PowerWash Simulator has scrubbed up for the last time. Onto the sequel, eh?