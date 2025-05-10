EVO Japan is currently taking place this weekend and there's already been some video game announcements. One of them happens to be a new crossover between Blizzard's Overwatch 2 and the Capcom title Street Fighter 6.

Blizzard shared this news on stage at day one of the event. It will see the characters from Street Fighter 6 transported to the world of Overwatch 2 with new skins and all their iconic moves.

This event kicks off in Overwatch 2 later this month on 20th May 2025. Here are the character crossovers you can expect to see (via EventHubs):

  • Hanzo x Ryu
  • Juno x Chun-Li
  • Kiriko x Juri
  • Widowmaker x Cammy
  • Zenyatta x Dhalsim
  • Soldier: 76 x Guile
  • Winston x Blanka
  • Sigma x M. Bison
Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6
Image: Blizzard

You can catch all of the EVO Japan action live on Twitch and YouTube this weekend. As for Overwatch 2, it's available as a free-to-play title on the Switch, and Street Fighter 6 launches for Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.

