EVO Japan is currently taking place this weekend and there's already been some video game announcements. One of them happens to be a new crossover between Blizzard's Overwatch 2 and the Capcom title Street Fighter 6.
Blizzard shared this news on stage at day one of the event. It will see the characters from Street Fighter 6 transported to the world of Overwatch 2 with new skins and all their iconic moves.
This event kicks off in Overwatch 2 later this month on 20th May 2025. Here are the character crossovers you can expect to see (via EventHubs):
- Hanzo x Ryu
- Juno x Chun-Li
- Kiriko x Juri
- Widowmaker x Cammy
- Zenyatta x Dhalsim
- Soldier: 76 x Guile
- Winston x Blanka
- Sigma x M. Bison
You can catch all of the EVO Japan action live on Twitch and YouTube this weekend. As for Overwatch 2, it's available as a free-to-play title on the Switch, and Street Fighter 6 launches for Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.