The studios behind the upcoming release Castlevania: Belmont's Curse have made a name for themselves with releases such as Dead Cells and The Rogue Prince of Persia, but this new title based on Konami's famous IP won't be the same type of game.

Speaking to The Verge, Konami's head of communications for the Americas has reiterated this game is a "2D action-exploration" title, further stating it's "not a roguelike or roguelite game". Here's the full exchange:

Confirmed: the new Castlevania game isn’t a roguelike.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, set to launch this year, is being made by Konami and two studios behind the roguelike Dead Cells, Evil Empire and Motion Twin. Given the history of those two studios, I asked Konami if Belmont’s Curse was a roguelike, and the answer is that it’s not. “Castlevania Belmont’s Curse is a 2D Action-Exploration game where players can freely explore vast, elaborately crafted maps,” Tommy Williams, Konami’s Head of Communications for the Americas, tells The Verge. “It is not a roguelike or roguelite game.”

So, despite the history of Evil Empire and Motion Twin, don't expect Belmont's Curse to play exactly like their previous game releases when it eventually arrives on the Switch and multiple other platforms later this year.

You can find out more about Castlevania: Belmont's Curse in our previous story here on Nintendo Life. Konami has also announced this game is just the beginning of Castlevania's revival for its 40th anniversary, with more news on the way.