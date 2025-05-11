Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Sega has announced it's bringing its legendary fighting game series Virtua Fighter to the Nintendo Switch 2.

It's kicking this off with the release of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. which will be arriving at some point in the future. This particular version will include rollback netcode and cross-play - with the ability to duke it out against competitors on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

This same title, from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (Yakuza) and AM2, was previously released on Valve's Steam platform for PC earlier this year and has been well-received so far. The plan is to include even "more content to make this much more than a simple port" - with more details to be revealed at a later date.

SEGA: JUST ANNOUNCED! "Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O." is coming to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 ! Stay tuned for more details! #VF5REVO

You can see the announcement around the six-minute mark in the video above. Here's a bit more about this game (courtesy of the official Steam listing) and the original PC launch trailer:

"Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter, now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!"

This announcement follows the conclusion of EVO Japan this weekend, which also featured some fighting game news.