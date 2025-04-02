Deltarune Chapters, which continues the story of the highly-rated Undertale spin-off, will launch on Switch 2 on the very same day that we get our hands on Nintendo's new console!
We are light on details right now, but fans have been waiting for a loooong time for these new chapters, so here's a few screenshots! More details will, of course, follow, but we are all already prepped for some stunning pixel tunes!
Comments 5
It's good this project will still be going into the next gen. Can purchase as 1-4 as well?!
deltarune... today?
I’m getting this day one, Take my money already toby!
This was a great surprise, but I can’t help but feel that this could’ve been announced without a direct. There’s nothing about this that will be exclusive to Switch 2. There was a LOT of wasted time in this direct
I have so much to catch up on if I ever hope to experience this series 😭
Idk maybe I'll try it next year... or 2027... maybe 2028.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...