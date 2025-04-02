Deltarune Chapters, which continues the story of the highly-rated Undertale spin-off, will launch on Switch 2 on the very same day that we get our hands on Nintendo's new console!

We are light on details right now, but fans have been waiting for a loooong time for these new chapters, so here's a few screenshots! More details will, of course, follow, but we are all already prepped for some stunning pixel tunes!