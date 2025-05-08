Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

As we get closer to the Switch 2 launch next month, we're beginning to find out more about third-party physical releases.

The recently released Switch version of Sid Meier's Civilization VII is being sold in-store with a game card included, but it seems the Switch 2 version could be another "code-in-box" release. This information comes from a new listing online:

"Download code only. No game card is included!"

If accurate, this admittedly isn't the most surprising news considering Take-Two and 2K's history with physical releases during the Switch generation.

The same retailer also claims the Switch 2 release of this game runs at "up to 4K resolution at 30 fps / 1080p at 60 fps gameplay with Nintendo Switch 2 Dock connected".

Civilization VII fans will also have the option to purchase an "upgrade pack" for $9.99 (or the regional equivalent) when the Switch 2 is released - which allows you to upgrade the original Switch version. Nintendo's web page for this upgrade pack lists the file size on Switch 2 as 7.8GB.

This update on Civilization follows the news the EA Switch 2 physical release Split Fiction will be distributed via a download code.