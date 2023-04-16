LEGO 2K Drive is due out on the Nintendo Switch next month and if you were planning to add a physical copy to your collection, you might want to read on.

In case you missed it, listings of the hard card copy include a number of warnings noting how a game card is "not included" with the physical version. A download will be required, and so will a microSD card. Here's a look at the US box art, but it appears to be the same deal with the European release.

Nintendo's official website has the game listed as 4.5 GB in file size, but this might not factor in future updates and could be subject to change between now and release. LEGO 2K Drive has been described as an open-world racer and has been developed with next-generation platforms in mind.

One other thing that's been discovered since the game was announced back in March is how there will be "real money" transactions. A 2K representative also mentioned how the upcoming racer would be a "live service" that included its own "Drive Pass" and seasonal updates.