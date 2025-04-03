Remember when Nintendo debuted its gameplay trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond during last week's Switch Direct (gosh, that feels like yonks ago, now)? Remember how it followed up with one of the most awesome-looking box art designs we've seen for a Metroid game?

Okay, well we've got some bad news for those looking to pick the game up on the Switch 2. Nintendo has shared the box art for the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' of Prime 4, and frankly, it's not great. While the original Switch version showcased the key art in all its glory with nothing but the title, Switch logo, and ESRB rating to get in the way, the Switch 2 version is a whole different story.

For starters, we're still getting used to that massive red bar at the top which distinguishes Switch 2 games from original Switch games. We don't mind its inclusion, but it's already cutting off, what, a sixth of the page space already.

But the kicker here is the ridiculous text dump at the bottom of the image, explaining that the box includes the original Nintendo Switch version of the game along with the Switch 2 upgrade pack, with the same information provided in Spanish straight after. Oh, and we've also got a QR code, because of course there's a QR code.

So the result is a much less visually-arresting image when compared to the original Switch version, pushing the main logo up higher and obscuring huge chunks of the artwork at the top and bottom.

Could this not have fit on the back of the box..?

It's a minor gripe, all things considered, and should Nintendo price the digital game lower than the physical edition, as it's done with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, we suspect many might opt to go digital regardless. Either way, the game itself is looking absolutely stunning and will support 4K/60FPS gameplay via Quality Mode when docked. Those who prefer even smoother gameplay can opt for 1080p/120FPS.