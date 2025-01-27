As Nintendo continues to take its good old time revealing details about its upcoming console, other companies have been quick to cash in on everyone's desperation for Switch 2 news. The price point is a key talking point right now and Italian site Games And Movies has taken a punt and put limited Switch pre-orders live for 364,99€.

The retail site doesn't put a date on the launch, instead carrying the 31st December 2025 placeholder, but it's the price point that has caught people's attention. 365€ puts the console at just 15€ more than the Switch OLED's RRP - the price you pay if you get the current model from Nintendo itself.

Obviously, this isn't confirmation that the final recommended retail price for Switch 2 will be 365€ (around £307 / $384), merely that this site feels comfortable opening up limited pre-orders at that price. The smell of marketing stunt is strong, of course, almost as strong as the revelations from case and accessory manufacturers before Nintendo officially pulled the curtain back on the console.

Some analysts are predicting a higher price tag for the new console, and while nobody's expecting an 800€ monster like the PS5 Pro, this figure is certainly more reasonable than many expect. We'd be very pleasantly surprised if the official cost came near this.

The pre-order page has a fan-made render of the console alongside official pics, but the Google-translated note says that the retailer "guarantees the discounted price" for anyone who pre-orders.

By pre-ordering it now you can guarantee the discounted price!

Delivery is always scheduled for the official release day, however GamesAndMovies.it cannot guarantee it as it is not responsible for any delays by the courier or the distributor.

Hmm. Given that Nintendo is rumoured to be stocking up to satiate the launch-day thirst for the console, a pre-order probably isn't necessary, but we shall see.

A Nintendo Direct scheduled for 2nd April should reveal more details about the console and its games - we'll have to wait and see if that will include a release date and a price point. In the meantime, let us know below if you think Nintendo's MSRP will be lower (surely not?) or higher than this.