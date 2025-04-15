Update #3 [ ]: We've finally heard back from Nintendo UK and were provided with the following statement, similar to the one Vooks received:

"Physical versions of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card. Alternatively, some publishers may release Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games as download codes in physical packaging, with no game card."

So, while it seems that publishers do have the option to put an upgrade code in a box, Nintendo confirms that everything first-party will come on the cart. Phew!

Update #2 [ ]: We're still waiting to hear back from Nintendo ourselves, but Vooks in Australia got a response from a Nintendo spokesperson saying that NS2 Ed. releases "are exclusively Nintendo Switch 2 game cards, with no download code" - which, thankfully, doesn't leave much room for ambiguity, at least for Nintendo-published games.

We'll update again when we get confirmation from our contacts.

Update #1 [ ]: Just to highlight the update in the story below, My Nintendo Store reps are saying that Nintendo Switch 2 Edition carts do in fact contain all the upgrade data on the cartridge itself.



However, we're still waiting to hear back from Nintendo directly on this. We'll update with 100% concrete info the moment we get a response.

Original Story: Nintendo earlier this week announced select games from the Switch generation would be getting 'Switch 2 Edition' releases.

A Nintendo customer service representative has reportedly shed light on the exact content included in the physical versions - claiming the Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs will be "download codes".

Nintendo UK Customer Support team: "Yes, we can confirm that the upgrades will be download codes."

If this is accurate, just to reiterate - it means these hard copies for Switch 2 will actually include the original Switch game with a separate code for the upgrade.

According to a Nintendo UK Support Rep, Switch 2 Editions of physical games like Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4 contain a download code for the upgrade pack along with a Switch 1 version cart of the game

Admittedly customer support representatives aren't always immediately clued up on fine details like this, so a more official confirmation directly from Nintendo could be in order here. Indeed, another instance of customer support responding apparently produced a different answer - that the upgrades are indeed contained on the cart. We've reached out to Nintendo for clarification and will update when we hear back.

The 'Switch 2 Edition' box arts doing the rounds so far feature fine print like "Includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack".

While this does seem to be open to interpretation, Nintendo also mentions on its website how "upgrade packs" are available as downloads.

Some of the Switch 2 Editions revealed so far include games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.