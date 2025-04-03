Nintendo has announced it will be releasing paid "Switch 2 Edition" upgrade packs for select Switch games.
It seems you won't actually have to fork out extra (for at least some games) if you already have access to the title and an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. As highlighted by Nintendo, these packs will be "no additional cost" to access for subscribers:
"Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members get access to the following upgrade packs at no additional cost! You must have the physical or digital version of the game to download its upgrade pack. Active membership required."
The games highlighted so far include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Other games receiving paid upgrades include Mario Party Jamboree, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond. Nintendo will also be offering completely free upgrades for a batch of title existing titles like Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.