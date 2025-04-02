Nintendo has confirmed that select Switch games will receive a free upgrade to improve playability and performance on the Switch 2. Some titles may also receive added functionality for GameShare.
Chief amongst these is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a release that was widely criticised for its dire frame rate and hilarious bugs when it launched. It's not known exactly what the upgrade will bring to the table, but we're expecting some basic improvements to the overall performance.
That's not all, though. Several other games have been confirmed to receive free upgrades for the Switch 2, including:
- ARMS
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Game Builder Garage
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
Of course, Nintendo is also offering paid upgrades for games such as Breath of the Wild and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, offering more substantial improvements to warrant the extra price. With the latter, for example, you'll be able to play in Mouse Mode at 4K 60fps when docked.