@Joeynator3000 Probably lol

Like.. switch 2 might be able to hide some of the memory issues but framerate chugging is often due to an overaccumulation of task being ran at the same time, which pokemon is suffering a lot from with the wild spawns since it's attempting to run individual spawn in task and scripts for each individual movement while raycasting not just the player, but the environment + the pokemon for aggro checks.

That's just surface level game design and coding and GF is inexperienced with what pokemon would need to solve these issues (a globally shared check system that in-sync updates everything at once instead of individual task and actions updating on the same frames.. hence the framerate chugging or skipping.). 2D often just has tile checks (if player steps on X tile coordinates then do thing) which are performance efficient since literally nothing happens until you do touch that tile, 3D does a lot of scanning and when you're spawning pokemon in a radius around the player you're going to have essentially infinite loops at the edges of that radius even while idling.

And no, increasing switch performance does not make it suddenly handle all those processes, unless its CPU is NASA quality, most modern high-en gaming setups will experience the same performance issues that pokemon as cause of the way threads work. The framerate drop at the lakes isn't necessarily due to the graphics, its the textures infinite looping below the water trying to fight for which to be loaded in every heartbeat since they just layered the bottom of the lake rather than intersecting. The game chugs the framerate because it's trying to process deciding which texture to display, not struggling to load a texture itself.