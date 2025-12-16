Capcom has recently confirmed the worst kept secret of 2025 by finally showcasing Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil Requiem.

However, the new trailer also contains a few lines of dialogue from another off-screen character, and fans are convinced that they know who it is. Ahead of Leon's reveal, we hear from a supporting character over comms, who provides information while asking questions regarding the events of Requiem.

Although it might be tempting to say that this is Ingrid Hunnigan, the agent who supported Leon over comms during the events of Resident Evil 4 and 6, comparisons to voiceover work in the latter entry have fans convinced that it's actually Sherry Birkin.

Sherry last appeared in Resident Evil 6 and featured prominently in Jake Muller's campaign, crossing paths with Leon during a bio-terror incident in China. She was voiced by Eden Riegel, and comparisons between her scenes in Resident Evil 6 and the voiceover heard in the Requiem trailer reveal that the voices sound incredibly similar.

The character speaking to Leon is most likely Sherry Birkin, the voice is the same as hers in Resident Evil 6, the hair color is exactly the same, and she also works in the same organization as Leon, DSO.

In addition to the voiceover work, a very brief shot during the Requiem trailer shows someone viewing information on a screen whilst wearing a microphone – someone with very distinctive blonde hair.

It would make a lot of sense if this were indeed the case. Sherry became close friends with Leon and Claire Redfield during the events of Resident Evil 2, and later became an agent under the Division of Security Operations (D.O.S.), an entity that also happens to employ Leon.

So it seems likely, then, that Sherry Birkin will feature in Requiem. Will it stop there, though, or can we also expect to see more classic characters make their grand return? Heck, if Leon's in the game, then it's reasonable to assume we'll also catch a glimpse of Ada Wong.

Either way, we'll find out for sure when Resident Evil Requiem launches on Switch 2 on 27th February 2026.