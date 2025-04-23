Update [ ]:

Last week, we noticed a worrying note on select Nintendo game pages that suggested not all Switch 2 titles would support the Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Save feature. A few days on, and the message has been removed, replaced with a little more clarification about the upcoming console's save capabilities.

Both Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Donkey Kong Bananza's game pages previously sported the "this software does not support the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership's Save Data Cloud backup feature" message, but the same section on the Nintendo website is now empty. The DK page now has no mention of cloud saves, while the TOTK page has been expanded to explain what the new edition's bonus save slot is for.

According to this new disclaimer, "Save data created in the second save data slot in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition cannot be transferred to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch".

So, you'll be able to transfer your old Switch 1 TOTK save file to the Switch 2 Edition, but you won't be able to send it back again once you're done. We'd say the wording also implies that cloud save transfers will be possible between Switch 2 units — makes more sense than removing the feature completely — but there may well be another disclaimer added in the coming days which speaks to that.

The Breath of the Wild - Switch 2 Edition page now houses the same message, so expect an identical approach to save transfers there.

For those wondering, the 'no cloud save' message hasn't come back to the other game pages that reportedly contained it initially (like Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV). Looks like it must have all been a big misunderstanding on Nintendo's part, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more updates in the coming weeks, just in case...

Original Story: Just when you thought the messaging around Nintendo's 'Switch 2 Edition' games couldn't get any more confusing, another discovery comes along to stir things up even further. Looking at the game's store pages, it seems some upcoming titles won't support the Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Save feature — or maybe they will, it's all a bit confusing (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

As was pointed out in a recent Resetera thread by user RandomlyRandom67, the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition page on Nintendo's website houses the following disclaimer: "Please note: this software does not support the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership's Save Data Cloud backup feature".

You'll find the same message at the bottom of Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza listing, and the original poster claimed it could also be found on the Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition pages, but it seems to have been removed now. Hmm.

Where things get really confusing, however, is how these disclaimers appear to only be present on the European and North American game listings. Eurogamer noted that no such message appears on the Japanese site for any of the games, muddying the waters even further. Again, hmmmmm.

We've reached out to Nintendo for a comment on these cloud save shenanigans and will update this article when we hear back.

Removing the NSO cloud save option from new Switch 2 games is a baffling move, but taking it from the likes of TOTK — which, let's not forget, supported it in its Switch 1 form — makes even less sense. We know that you'll be able to move your original BOTW and TOTK save files over to the Switch 2 editions, but, if the disclaimer is correct, you won't be able to make a new cloud save in the latter once it's there. Surely there's been a mistake here.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more clarification in the run-up to Switch 2's launch, but until then, cherish you're cloud saves, folks. Who knows how long they'll last?