Weapon durability has long been a 'controversial' mechanic seen in both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. While many embraced the need to experiment in combat situations – whether it be with the Rune abilities or the environment itself – others have resented the fact that weapons would break after moderate use out in the field.

Now, thanks to the new 'Zelda Notes' app that comes with the new Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, you'll actually be able to repair your equipment – finally! The catch, however, is that it'll be tied solely to a 'Daily Bonus' mechanic via the 'Zelda Notes' app, which acts as a sort of roulette that you'll be able to activate just once per day.

As spotted by YouTuber Zeltik (thanks, Eurogamer), the roulette contains several perks including various meals, health restoration, energy cell recharge, and of course, equipment repairs. The latter, however, appears to be particularly rare, carrying a three-star designation while only appearing once in the roulette cycle.

So it's entirely possible, then, that while you have the chance to apply repairs to your equipment, you might go days without landing on the relevant option within the roulette. Nintendo is absolutely throwing a bone to fans who particularly despise weapon degradation, but even so, it's not fundamentally changing the way the mechanic functions in-game. This is, as the app outright states, a bonus.

So don't worry about this new feature potentially upending the balance of the games; they'll still function as intended 99.9% of the time. As for what else is new in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases, you can expect improved frame rates and resolution across the board, along with voice navigation, memories, and even achievements via the new 'Zelda Notes' app.