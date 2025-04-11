Zelda: BOTW Switch 2 Edition Won't Include The DLC, Nintendo Confirms

Amid all the Switch 2 excitement, there has been some confusion over the exact nature of the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Reports now suggest that all the game and upgrade data comes on the cart, although with customer service and store reps offering conflicting information, we're still waiting to hear directly from Nintendo for 100% confirmation.

It seems that the folks over at IGN (thanks, Eurogamer) have managed to get an answer to another big question, though — whether or not the Champion's Ballad and Expansion Pass DLC for Breath of the Wild would be included in the Switch 2 version.

And the answer's 'no'. Here's the statement Nintendo sent IGN:

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition does not include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass DLC. That DLC is available as a separate purchase."

The NS2 Edition of the games will add some bells and whistles, including faster loads and frame rates, a resolution boost, an extra save slot, 'Zelda Notes' and an achievement system of sorts via the accompanying app, plus the ability to track down hidden Koroks.

Of course, if you already own the DLC on Switch, that should transfer over fine if you just buy the $10 upgrade on Switch 2. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will also get the upgrades for both BOTW and TOTK as part of their subscription.

Given the popularity of the game, many people will have the DLC already. Perhaps this isn't a massive surprise, but it does mean that new players who want the full BOTW experience on Switch 2 will have to pay more. The physical version costs £66.99 in the UK, and the Expansion Pass is currently £17.99 on the Switch eShop. The increased cost of some Switch 2 games is a hot topic, and it would have been nice to see the DLC thrown in with this 'ultimate' version.