THQ Nordic has announced that four "fan favourite" titles will be heading to new Nintendo Switch systems this year. Three will be making the most of the latest hardware's improved specs as they jump from Switch 1 to 2, while one Switch 2 title will be expanding its reach with a fresh Switch 1 release.

Let's talk about those coming to the latest system first. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will join Destroy All Humans! and Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed in swanky new Switch 2 editions. The alien invasion games (releasing on 23rd June and 15th September, respectively) will boast improved visuals, denser worlds and full HD support on Switch 2, while Epic Mickey also bundles in an upped frame rate and Mouse Mode control options for its 6th October S2 release.

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Here's a brief rundown of each title from THQ Nordic:

Destroy All Humans!

Release: Nintendo Switch 2 – June 23, 2026

Crypto is back and humanity is still very much in trouble. Already wreaking havoc on Nintendo Switch, the cult-classic alien invasion lands on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year with richer visuals, denser worlds, improved shaders, and support for full HD up to 1440p resolution. Unleash chaos with powerful psychic abilities, outrageous weaponry, and a sharp sense of humor. Invade Earth, harvest DNA, and remind the human race exactly who’s in charge. Includes the Skin Pack DLC! Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Release: Nintendo Switch 2 – September 15, 2026

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed releases on Nintendo Switch 2 in September, packed with the Reprobed: Skin Pack and Reprobed: Challenge Accepted DLC. Experience the swinging 60s through the eyes of the alien with the license to probe. Defend a much larger, more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission. Travel the globe, wreak havoc and take revenge on the KGB in this expanded sequel full of destruction, disguises, and hippie-era absurdity. The Switch 2 version of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will not include local campaign co-op. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Release: Nintendo Switch 2 – October 6, 2026

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. Armed with a magical brush using paint and thinner, players shape both the world around them and Mickey’s destiny. Restore beauty or uncover hidden secrets. On Nintendo Switch 2, the adventure shines brighter than ever with: Higher resolution visuals, improved framerate, mouse-style controls using the Joy Con 2 controller and includes the Costume Pack DLC.

Elsewhere, Switch 2 title SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide will be hopping back to Switch 1 on 13th October, in an all-new edition for the older Nintendo hardware. There are no specifics for what we can expect from this one, performance-wise, at the moment, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the Switch 2's 'Performance Mode' option not make the jump.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

Release: Nintendo Switch – October 13, 2026

A clash between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune has unleashed ghostly chaos across the ocean floor and it’s up to SpongeBob and Patrick to fix it. Switch seamlessly between the two heroes and combine their unique abilities to overcome challenges and restore balance to Bikini Bottom. Play as SpongeBob and Patrick, master new abilities like grappling and burrowing and experience a brand new ghostly story. The game is fully voiced by the original cast!

We had fun with Destroy All Humans! and Epic Mickey: Rebrushed on Switch (the latter more than the former), so it will be interesting to see what each of them has in store on Switch 2. As for Titans of the Tide's backwards step... hey, it's always good to expand your audience!