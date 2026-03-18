If last year's Absolum put you in the mood for more fantasy roguelike action, then Dark Scrolls is here to fit the bill with a retro twist.

From Gato Roboto and Gunbrella dev Doinksoft, with Devolver Digital on publishing duties, Dark Scrolls is a 'dungeon scroller', that's part procedurally-generated roguelike, part shmup.

In it, you'll choose from a cast of nine fantasy characters and adventure through dungeons, taking out hordes of enemies and dodging their attacks while you're at it. There are branching paths, boss fights, shops for some sweet upgrades, and the opportunity to do it all either solo or in local/online co-op.

The most eye-catching part, however, is the retro aesthetic. Just look at those chunky pixel art heroes! Listen to the music! Talk about a throwback.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots, courtesy of Devolver:

- Choose from a cast of nine playable characters and hurl axes, fling arrows, toss knives and even flip steaks at a rogues’ gallery of bizarre enemies

- Each character, whether it’s a burly berserker or a saxophone-playing rat, has unique skills, side objectives and customizable trinkets to experiment with

- Play solo or invite a pal aboard to help. Dark Scrolls supports both local and online co-op and collaborating players can strategize and revive each other mid-level

- Super authentic old school visuals, SFX and music. Looks and sounds like classic games of yore, but with the sparkle of modern controls and design

- Procedurally generated levels stitched together from hand-crafted rooms. Every run offers new surprises, branching paths and skill-testing bosses

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet, though Devolver has confirmed that it'll be launching at some point this year. We'll be keeping an eye out for more info in the coming months, because this looks like it could be a slice of couch co-op fun.

What do you make of Dark Scrolls? Adventure down to the comments and let us know.