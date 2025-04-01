Nintendo has dropped a blatant video tease for the Switch 2's mysterious 'C' button ahead of its highly-anticipated Direct presentation tomorrow.

This comes via the new Nintendo Today! app (thanks, Nintendo Everything) which, as it's now 2nd April in Japan, has a new short video stating that the showcase is happening "today" (again, not today for us just yet!).

The video specifically highlights the new 'C' button, with the camera quickly moving in for a close-up before showing the button being pressed. The accompanying jingle and quick CG effect does little to hint at the button's functionality, but the fact that Nintendo is highlighting it specifically demonstrates that it's probably going to be a pretty big deal.

The latest rumour doing the rounds is that the Switch 2's 'C' button will actually allow you to connect the console to your original Switch, therefore utilising the latter as a Wii U-inspired gamepad.

It would certainly make good use of the 150 million+ Switch consoles out in the wild, that's for sure! Whether this is true remains to be seen, though, but we can be pretty confident that Nintendo will divulge everything tomorrow.

Speaking of which, it's been confirmed that the Direct will last for roughly 60 minutes when it kicks off. Following this, two Treehouse: Live events will be broadcast on 3rd and 4th April to showcase more Switch 2 gameplay.