Nintendo has sneakily confirmed the mysterious new 'C' button for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

As spotted by VGC, the new Apple and Android store listings for the Nintendo Today app contains a small image of the Switch 2. At first glance, it's the same image we've been seeing everywhere since the console was revealed in January, but at a closer look, you can see that the new button Nintendo had previously blanked out is now adorned with the letter 'C'.

We still don't know what this does, but it's certainly a tantalising hint before the big Switch 2 Direct next week on 2nd April.

The button had previously been described as a 'C' button in leaks prior to the official announcement, but it's clear now that Nintendo wanted to hide this particular detail in its official announcement. The cat's out of the bag, though, check it out...

The Nintendo Today app is out now and is designed to provide daily news items, fun artwork, and more via a calendar setup. Following the upcoming Switch 2 Direct, the app will provide daily Switch 2 news.