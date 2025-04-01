Nintendo has announced that Nintendo Treehouse will be making its grand return this week, with a double-bill of presentations planned for 3rd and 4th April.
The presentations will take place at 7am PT / 10am ET on both days (full regional time breakdown below), and Nintendo has promised that each will showcase "hands-on gameplay" of Switch 2 games.
You can find the exact time that both presentations will be getting underway in your region below:
- North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT
- UK/Ire: 3pm BST
- Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT
We'll hopefully get a better idea of what these Switch 2 games will be in tomorrow's Switch 2 Direct, which Nintendo just revealed will be approximately 60 minutes long.