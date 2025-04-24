Nintendo has today updated the UK eShop listings for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Party Jamboree's Switch 2 Edition, revealing the all-important price of the games' upgrade packs.

For those who already own the games on Switch, the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' upgrade pack will set you back £16.99 / €19.99 — more than double the £7.99 / €9.99 required to upgrade Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

While the two Zelda titles can be upgraded for free by those with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, no such offer exists for Kirby nor Mario Party, so you'll have to cough up the upgrade price (or buy the Switch 2 Edition outright) if you want to play the new content.

The North American eShop has not been updated with these new upgrade pack prices at the time of writing, though given that both Zelda packs are listed at $9.99, it's reasonable to assume that the $19.99 price tag will be attached to both Kirby and Jamboree, too.

The price increase makes some sense when you consider that both Kirby and Jamboree's Switch 2 Editions get a substantial amount of bonus content compared to the lower Zelda upgrades. Forgotten Land gets the new 'Star Crossed World' expansion with extra challenges and levels, while Jamboree gets the 'Jamboree TV' addition, throwing in all-new minigames and modes that make the most of the Switch 2's camera and mic.

That said, it is a substantial step up from the surprisingly cheap Zelda upgrade, especially at a time when Nintendo is under fire for its pricing strategies. The company previously stated that it is judging game prices on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the quality of the play experience, development time and more when settling on an RRP.