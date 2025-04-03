Nintendo hasn't officially revealed the local pricing for Switch 2 game upgrade packs yet but it seems the company's official Japanese website might have now given fans a rough idea of what it might cost to enjoy certain past-generation games with various enhancements on the new system.

According to the company's Japanese website, players who already own a game and want to upgrade it can expect to pay between 1,000 to 2,000 yen, which is estimated to equate to about "$10 to $15" (or the regional equivalent).

Prices will also seemingly vary from game to game, with the upgrades for games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Party Jamboree listed for 1,000 yen more than Zelda: Breath of the Wild (potentially converting to around "$20").

Upgrade Packs from SMP Jamboree and Kirby FL will probably cost approx. $20

I think Nintendo will clarify in a matter of days, but those pricing make sense given the difference between retail versions. — Pierre485 (@pierre485_) April 2, 2025

Once again, Nintendo hasn't provided an official update about upgrade pack costs locally just yet, but given the price hike on the Switch 2 console and bundle, these upgrades could cost a bit more than expected, depending on the region.

One other important note - Nintendo has also confirmed Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be given access to certain upgrade packs at "no additional cost". You'll also be able to buy physical and download versions of the upgraded versions, which include the original game and upgrade pack.