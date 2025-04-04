Mario Kart World has now been officially revealed and it's easily on track to becoming the biggest Mario Kart game ever. This includes what looks to be an absolutely huge roster of playable racers.

Nintendo has already confirmed there'll be 24 racers per race, so just how many characters will speed demons on Switch 2 be able to select from? Well, it looks like Nintendo's Treehouse may have provided a sneak peek.

As highlighted on social media and elsewhere online, there's only one page on display in the character select menu footage, but if you look below these 12 character portraits, there appears to seven tabs to sift through - which has already led to the belief there could be a total of 84 characters.

As you can see, the first page includes Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi Toad, Koopa Troopa, Bowser, Wario, Waluigi, Rosalina and Pauline - with what looks to be Birdo and many more on the second page. In our hands on here on Nintendo Life, we noted how there are multiple versions of the same characters in different costumes as well.

And in case you were wondering, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with all the DLC included featured a total of 48 characters.

Of course, Nintendo hasn't revealed just how many racers will be available in Mario Kart World just yet. There's also a Mario Kart Direct for this game airing later this month and the launch of this game takes place alongside the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.