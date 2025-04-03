If you're considering the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, you might need to make a decision sooner rather than later.

While this new offer might seem like it's just a standard package, it seems it will actually be a limited-time deal. Yes, according to Nintendo, this bundle will actually be a "limited time production" through to Fall 2025 (at least in the US) and available "while supplies last".

Race into Nintendo Switch 2 with the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle* for a suggested retail price of $499.99 in the United States, which includes a system and a download code for the Mario Kart World game, available from Nintendo Switch 2 launch day on June 5.

* Limited time production through Fall 2025 (available while supplies last)

Limited time production through Fall 2025. Available while supplies last. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

So, there you go - if you want Mario Kart World for slightly less, you might want to order this bundle sooner rather than later.

This Mario Kart system bundle will be priced at $499.99 USD and the standalone system is available for $449.99 USD, with pre-orders for both opening at participating retailers in North America on April 9, 2025.