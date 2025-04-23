Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

With the Switch 2's shiny new Mouse Mode, we're not surprised lots of developers are integrating the new control scheme into their games. And Spike Chunsoft is the latest dev to jump on the mouse wagon, with its next big game, No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files.

The third game in the AI: The Somnium Files series is coming to both the Switch and Switch 2 — the latter as a Game-Key Card release — on 25th July 2025. But the Switch 2 version will be bringing a number of benefits to the table, including better graphics, faster load times, and mouse control support.

We don't know how Mouse Mode will work yet, but given that this is another detective-style game (that's... being broad, too), we could probably make a few guesses — puzzle-solving, dialogue choices, interacting with characters.. etc.

Besides the new Switch 2 features, we also have a story trailer featuring the first game's protagonist Kaname Date, his AI-Ball companion Aiba, Iris — who has been kidnapped and forced to play an escape game — Mizuki, Boss, Hitomi, Moma, Ota, and newcomer Hina, among others.

If you haven't played either of the AI games, they're pretty weird! The first two games were written by Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi, who is acting as scenario supervisor for this third entry. His new game, which he co-directed and wrote with Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, is due out this week.

Let us know whether you'll be grabbing this on Switch (or Switch 2) in the comments.