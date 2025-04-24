Switch 2 is on the way and being a next-generation system its games are naturally going to take up a little more space.

We've had a rundown on various first-party titles and how much they're expected to use up of the 256GB internal storage and now some third-party estimated file sizes have surfaced. This information has been shared by Necro Felipe of Universo Nintendo (via GoNintendo):

It's also noted once again how Donkey Kong Bananza will come in at around 10GB. Admittedly, these third-party offerings are a lot bigger than Nintendo's first-party games. Apart from DK, the biggest game Nintendo appears to be offering at Switch 2's launch is Mario Kart World, coming in at 23.4GB.

If you're at all worried about space on the Switch 2, apart from the 256GB of internal storage you'll also be able to expand your library with the help of a Micro SD Express card.