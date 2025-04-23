Nintendo has already revealed the estimated file sizes of a handful of titles for Switch 2 and now we've got another one to add to this list. This time it's for the Switch 2 museum-like experience Welcome Tour, which Nintendo has confirmed will be a paid title.

Here's the estimated file size, according to the page listing on Nintendo's official Japanese website. Keep in mind file sizes are subject to change between now and release, and games could also receive updates post-launch.

Compared to certain other Switch 2 games revealed so far, as you can see, Welcome Tour will be a lot smaller. Mario Kart World seems to be the biggest first-party title so far, coming in at around 23GB.

Again, Nintendo has confirmed Welcome Tour will be a paid game, priced at $9.99 at launch. This admittedly hasn't been well received - with even the former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé reminding everyone how he was instrumental in making Wii Sports a pack-in title back in the day.

In case you missed it, the Switch 2 will include a total of 256GB internal storage which is a huge step up from the original Switch's 32GB of internal storage. You can find out details about more Switch 2 game file sizes and Welcome Tour in our previous post on Nintendo Life. We've even gone 'hands on' with this new game.