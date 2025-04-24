Shin'en is joining the Switch 2 launch celebrations with Fast Fusion and if you didn't already catch our interview, the developer has now detailed the game's performance and resolution.

All up, there'll be "five different graphic settings" for television mode - ranging from 1080p at 60fps to 1440p at 60fps, and even "up to" 4K at 60fps. Shin'en says it will even have a "special" 30fps 4K 'Ultra Quality' mode and "everything" will run in HDR across handheld mode and on supported TVs.

It has also confirmed split screen will cater to four players with "all" of it "running at 60fps", and GameShare is supported for up to two players.

As for 120fps, it won't be supported. The reasoning behind this is tied to the fact that "making a game for launch day isn't that easy" and decisions had to be made about "a few key features". Fortunately, the team hasn't completely ruled it out - suggesting 120fps could be added in a patch "later" down the line.

One other detail revealed was about the game's size, with Shin'en confirming it will be around 3.7GB in size.