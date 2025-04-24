Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Update #2 [ ]: Well... okay, that was confusing! Nintendo has just tweeted out that EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 is coming to Switch 2 on 14th August 2025. College Football 26 appears to be skipping the console for now.

The game will cost $79.99 on the eShop, and the physical edition appears to be a Game-Key Card release (according to the Amazon listing).

As noted on the eShop page, if you pre-order Madden NFL 26, you'll get a MUT Cover Athlete Elite Player Item, some Franchise Coach Ability Points, and Super Star Legendary XP Boost.

Update #1 [ ]:

Earlier this week, we heard rumours that the reveals for this year's entries in EA's American football series were right around the corner, and around the corner they were.

The studio has today lifted the lid on Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26, both of which are now available to pre-order on Xbox Series and PS5. College Football will be stepping onto the field on 10th July, while Madden will be coming a bit later on 14th August.

Unfortunately, the list of launch consoles ends there for the time being. Despite announcing that it would be bringing Madden to Switch 2 during the console's blowout Direct earlier this month, it looks like the upcoming Nintendo hardware isn't in the starting lineup for now.





There's every chance that the Big N will make an appearance on the roster over the coming months, but EA has yet to confirm whether Switch 2 will be getting the same Madden game as other consoles or something slightly different. Either way, we'll be keeping an eye out for developments as these two football titles move ever closer to kick off.

Original Story: It has been a long old time since we've seen a Madden game on a Nintendo system (you have to go right back to the Wii U's Madden NFL 13 to find the last one, in fact), but this week, that all could change.

As reported by VGC, the rumour mill has started a-churning about this year's entry in the American football series, suggesting that a release date will be revealed this week. Normally, this wouldn't interest us Nintendo fans, but let's not forget that EA has promised the series is heading to Switch 2. Might Madden NFL 26 finally be the entry we see back on Nintendo systems?

The rumour comes from Dealabs writer billbil-kun, a known leaker who has reliably shared game information ahead of release dates. The leaker states that Madden NFL 26 will be revealed this week and will come with a 14th August release date — with select editions unlocking sooner via early access bonuses.

The reveal and release date add up (Madden games tend to launch in mid-August), but where things become a bit muddy is whether this NFL 26 will be the same Madden game we see on Switch 2. billbil-kun confesses that it's unclear whether Switch 2 will land the yearly series release or a console-specific title, so we'll have to stay tuned for more details there.

Honestly, it could go either way for us Switch 2 hopefuls. The upcoming console simply landing the same yearly edition as everywhere else makes the most sense on a surface level, but EA has previously stated that its Switch 2 support includes sports games "built specifically for the new handheld".

Whether that means the studio is working closely with the console's specs or if Switch 2 will land something completely different to its contemporaries remains to be seen, but if this latest rumour is to be believed, we shouldn't have to wait too long until we find out.