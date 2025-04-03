Once upon a time, Electronic Arts could make or break a system.

Everyone remembers when the publisher declined to support the Dreamcast, an early sign that Sega's final console might not be the commercial smash-hit the company needed to fight Sony.

In recent times, having EA on board hasn't been quite as important, but it still has some of the world's biggest franchises under its belt—so the fact that it has publicly stated it's going to support Switch 2 will have been of some comfort to Nintendo.

As was revealed during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, EA's sports label will be bringing both Madden NFL and EA Sports FC to the console in the future:

EA SPORTS Madden NFL and EA SPORTS FC: EA SPORTS is bringing fans together from across the world – both on the pitch, and on the gridiron. EA SPORTS Madden NFL and EA SPORTS FC will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Beyond that, there were no other details given—but, given the power of Switch 2, it should be reasonable to expect whatever games EA brings to the system, they should have a better degree of parity with the home console versions than the Switch iterations managed.