Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 807k

Both Madden NFL and EA Sports FC have been locked in for the Switch 2, so what can sports enthusiasts expect when they kick off?

EA has recently told Eurogamer how "both experiences are being built specifically for the new handheld platform". As for how exactly this translates in terms of feature and visual parity - while not a direct answer, EA says its general aim across platforms is to "always" deliver a consistent player experience "as much as the hardware allows".

"We're excited to bring two of our most beloved franchises - EA SPORTS FC and Madden NFL - to Nintendo's Switch 2, giving fans even more ways to play the sports they love, anytime and anywhere...We look forward to sharing more soon."

Throughout the Switch generation, EA delivered multiple "Legacy Editions" of the latest FIFA games, which were missing certain modes and features included in the main versions on other platforms. However, this changed with the arrival of FC 24 which delivered "full feature parity with other consoles" and got a back-to-back win with FC 25.

In terms of other 'Switch 2 version' details like crossplay - EA won't reveal any specifics just yet, with more information to come at a "later date". It's also not willing to provide details about the final names of the Switch 2 versions of Madden NFL and EA Sports FC just yet.

When asked a hypothetical question by the same outlet about whether the Switch 2 versions are different SKUs to "current and upcoming EA Sports games", the reply was these "experiences" are designed for Switch 2. Whatever the outcome is, it should at least be a major technical step up on EA Sports' experience on the OG Switch thanks to the Switch 2's hardware upgrades.