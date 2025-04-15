If you're thinking about getting Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2 at launch but don't necessarily want to commit to the entire package with both DLC updates, it seems there will be one other option.

As highlighted by Nintendo, fighters will be able to choose from the 'Years 1-2' edition including all 26 fighters, or you can opt with a digital standard edition - without all the extra characters and additional content.

Pricing for the standard version hasn't been confirmed yet, but without DLC, it should be a bit more affordable.

Nintendo: "#StreetFighter6 punches its way onto #NintendoSwitch2 as a launch title – with exclusive new modes! You can choose from the Years 1-2 Fighters Edition featuring 26 fighters or the standard edition."

Nintendo's official website also appears to make mention of this, revealing how players will be able to choose from "Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighter Edition, or the digital version of Street Fighter 6 for Nintendo Switch 2".