Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Update [ ]: As promised, Capcom has now rolled out its new title update for the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection on the Switch and multiple other platforms. It should auto-update next time you boot it up, or you can do it manually from the Switch's Home Menu.

Once again, this update comes with new resolution options, offline versus modes for games, quality-of-life enhancements, and much more. You can see our original story and the video above to find out more details

In some slightly related news, Capcom has also shared a trailer for the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 physical comic book.

Original Story: Capcom's second fighting collection is just around the corner, but ahead of this it's actually announced a title update for the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection.

It will be arriving this week on 16th April 2025 and comes with a bunch of additional features - adding resolution options, offline versus, quality-of-life enhancements, and much more. You can see the full patch notes below:





Enjoy newly drawn artwork by CAPCOM artist Shinkiro, new remix tracks by CAPCOM's internal band "CAP-JAMS", and additional features and quality of life enhancements!pic.twitter.com/F9gFmHXvip A title update will be released on Wednesday, April 16th!Enjoy newly drawn artwork by CAPCOM artist Shinkiro, new remix tracks by CAPCOM's internal band "CAP-JAMS", and additional features and quality of life enhancements! https://t.co/gsx0WbMT4h April 14, 2025

Marvel vs Capcom: Fighting Collection - Game Update (16th April 2025)

X-Men vs Street Fighter

Select which version to play for X-Men vs. Street Fighter! Choose between versions 960910, 961004, and 961023



Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes!

Change the resolution for Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes! Increase graphics quality for smoother game visuals! (Original / x2)



Marvel vs Capcom: Fighting Collection changes

Play Versus Mode in all fighting title! Battle to your heart's content

Menus during online play can now be opened with a long press to avoid accidental inputs

Reset the game directly from the pause menu

View new artwork by Capcom artist Shinkiro

Bonus tracks

Groove out to remixes of classic songs by CAP-JAMS from the Capcom Sound Team

Included songs

Theme of Captain America - Arranged by CAP-JAMS

Theme of Cyclops - Arranged by CAP-JAMS

Theme of Jin - Arranged by CAP-JAMS

Theme of Captain Commando - Arranged by Cap-Jams

Capcom has also confirmed it will be bringing the resolution option, offline versus, menu button settings, and game reset to the Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Fighting Collection 2.