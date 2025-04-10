Honestly, no, it’s not FOMO. It’s just that Nintendo makes good first party games that prioritize fun. You know what you’re getting with a Nintendo first party title and you know it’ll likely be good. Nintendo has had a reputation for quality first party games for 40-ish years and it doesn’t feel like that’s changing any time soon. No one else in the industry can say something like that.

I think I’ll take some time off buying PS5 games when Switch 2 comes out. I may even skip GTA6, especially if it’s a sticker shock edition. I suspect PS5 will follow the $80 thing with gusto, as will EA, Ubisoft, Activision, Take Two, and Embracer, though I suspect that it won’t be helpful for most games developed by these large publishers.

After how the PS5/Xbox Series generation has been going, I’m honestly happy to support Nintendo (even if I don’t like the price increase), as I know the first party games will entertain me quite a bit and will provide value for me and my family. I can’t tell you how many $70 games I’ve bought only to be disappointed in, with no ability to return thanks to the digital shop policies of the Sony store.

That said, man, do I miss rentals these days. I’m starting to realize that this year and last year, I’d have saved hundreds of dollars with rentals. I hope the game card thing can sort of make that feeling more of a reality again. Can you believe the last game I rented was Ghost of Tsushima in 2020? Reading about Super Mario World 2’s price just reminds me that, during the SNES era (and NES, N64, and GameCube eras, though I was on PS2 rather than GameCube in those times), I’d rent a game every weekend as a kid. It made the prices easier to handle for sure. If they could modernize rentals, price would be less of an issue in the industry. I don’t think there’s a reason why gaming companies can’t have you try a game for 24 hours before a purchase other than the fact that the industry wants you, as a consumer, to gamble on whether a “masterpiece” is a masterpiece to you.