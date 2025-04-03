Developed by Silicon Studio, 2012's Bravely Default is one of the 3DS' most memorable RPGs—and it is finally getting a second chance to shine thanks to an upcoming HD remaster on Switch 2.

"Follow four Warriors of Light on a journey to restore the elemental crystals in the HD remaster of the Nintendo 3DS RPG masterpiece, BRAVELY DEFAULT," says the official PR, released in the wake of yesterday's Nintendo Direct.

"Experience an RPG that brings new depth to classic, turn-based battles with the introduction of the “Brave & Default” system – featuring an array of options to customise your characters with over 20 unique jobs. The game also includes quality of life updates and two new minigames that leverage the dual mouse controls of Nintendo Switch 2. BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day."

The big catch with this one is that the cover art suggests this is one of the Switch 2 releases which will ship on a 'Game-Key' card, which effectively means it's a download code without any of the convenience of a download code.

