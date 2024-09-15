Square Enix's Bravely Default series is absolutely stunning to look at, so you might be pleased to hear the art book based on the Switch release is now on its way to the West.

'The Art of Bravely Default II 201X-2021' was originally released in Japan and now Dark Horse Books has announced it will be localising it. It will come with a hardcover, is 304 pages, and is due out next year in April 2025.

It's available to pre-order now on sites like Amazon and will set you back around $50 (or your regional equivalent). Here are some extra details, courtesy of Dark Horse (via Amazon):