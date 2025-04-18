Atelier Yumia arrived on the Switch last month and Koei Tecmo is still working on improving and updating the various aspects of the game.

As part of this, it's now released "free update #1" which comes with a special update for Photo Mode, additional background music and a special items set. Here's the full rundown from Koei Tecmo:

Atelier Yumia - Free Update #1 (17th April 2025)

Photo Mode Special Update

New photo frames and motions have been added in "Photo Mode," where you can freely position characters, change the time of day, filters, frames, and character expressions, and enjoy taking pictures. A new stamp feature is now available to decorate images. Take your best shot in the upgraded "Photo Mode".

"Atelier Resleriana" Hand-Picked BGM Pack

Adds BGM tracks from "Atelier Resleriana" that can be used to change the in-game BGM.

Enjoy a set of 10 tracks from "Atelier Resleriana" Hand-Picked BGM.

The BGM pack is accessible after unlocking base building and placing a Gramophone.

Special Items Set

"Wishlist Campaign Goal" reached present!

Receive one "Scarlet Scarf" accessory, and building materials.

Scarlet Scarf increases maximum HP.

Obtain 200 pieces each of the following building materials: "Wood," "Stone," "Iron," "Powder," "Saltpeter," and "Fiber."