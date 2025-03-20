Koei Tecmo's Atelier Yumia game launches on the Switch this week and it seems it's already working on improvements.

If you caught our Switch review, you'll see how we thought this latest entry was "impressively ambitious" with its bold new direction but also felt it was an experience that was admittedly straining the Switch so late in its lifecycle.

The development team has acknowledged player feedback based on playtime with the demo and has now issued a notice about the changes it's got in the pipeline for the "full game release". While the Switch isn't specifically mentioned here, the good news is "additional optimization" is already planned:

"We are working on further optimization for some platforms. This will be addressed through phased updates, with some improvements expected to be included in an update soon."

Here's exactly what we had to say about the game's Switch performance in our review here on Nintendo Life last week:

"The only major complaint is that this was clearly designed with much stronger hardware than the Switch in mind, and while its performance here is just about acceptable, it’s very far from ideal."

Along with this, the team also plans to add additional "camera behavior" options, the ability to skip certain effects/scenes, more instructions for "less obvious operations" and adjust the feel of character controls. All of this will be introduced across "a series of phased updates".