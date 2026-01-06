Super Meat Boy's reputation precedes it. The notoriously-difficult precision platformer is designed to be extremely challenging, and death on every single screen is basically inevitable. Amazingly, it's taken over 15 years for anyone to fully complete the game — that's get 106% completion — without dying, but it finally happened at the end of last year (thanks IGN).

Back in December, Nintendo speedrunner shredberg became the first person ever to fully complete Super Meat Boy deathless. Yes, seriously, no one has been able to do this since the game was first released on the Xbox 360 in 2010. The platformer came to Switch in 2018.

"I've been doing this way too long" shredberg says laughing after his record-breaking win. "I'm not saying that I wasn't nervous, because I was very nervous at the end there, but I was way more nervous just in Dark Cotton... Once I got past Dark Hell 2, I was relatively fine."

"I'm gonna be emailing everyone — Kotaku, IGN, CNN, Chef's Illustrated. They're all going to hear about it."

You can watch the full two hour stream up-top, but if you've even played a few minutes of Super Meat Boy, you know how tough this game can be. shredberg, somehow, makes this look effortless.

Even one of the game's co-creators, Edmund McMillen, congratulated shredberg on social media with a simple "Congrats!"

Sharing his achievement on the Supermeatboy subreddit, shredberg thinks it took him "like 700-800 hours of grinding" to reach this goal, which is staggering.

He's been streaming much of his progress over on Twitch over the years, in-between other speedruns for games like Mario Kart 8, Celeste, and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

So, what's next? Some followers on the archived stream have made some suggestions for shredberg, such as playing Silksong or other games. Whatever it is, we hope shredberg has fun. Congrats on the record!

