Just one week after launch, Koei Tecmo has confirmed that the catchily-titled Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land has become the fastest-selling title in series history.

Confirmed in a celebratory post on Twitter, the publisher revealed that Yumia has sold an impressive 300,000 units worldwide in its first seven days, quicker than any other series entry has managed to date.

For those wondering, the game's predecessor, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key was the former fastest-seller in the series, though it took around a month for that one to hit the same sales milestone — so Yumia has been substantially quicker out of the gate.





You can check out the game for yourself with our playable demo across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.



Learn more:pic.twitter.com/di8S8suHdE We are pleased to say that #AtelierYumia is the fastest-selling game in the Atelier series! 🎉You can check out the game for yourself with our playable demo across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.Learn more: https://t.co/GCt8HHhrVt March 28, 2025

We had a fairly good time with Atelier Yumia when it launched on Switch last week, calling it "a bold step forward for this franchise" in our review. That said we felt that it was let down by its poor performance, with Switch struggling to keep up with the new RPG — though developer Gust has said that optimisation is coming to "some platforms" in a future update.

If you want to check it out for yourself, a free demo is now available on the Switch eShop.