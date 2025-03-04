It's a new week and that means Nintendo has released a new album for its Nintendo Music app. This time it's the Super Nintendo classic The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

This game originally made its debut on the Super Famicom and SNES in 1991/92 and is filled with all sorts of legendary tunes. All up, this latest album includes 31 tracks and has a runtime of 46 minutes. Here's the full song list including plenty of iconic tunes:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES)

Title Theme Opening Theme Player Select Rainy Night Hyrule Castle Princess Zelda, Rescued Sanctuary Light World Kakariko Village Kakariko Soldiers Minigames Cave Interior Fortune Teller's House Fairy Fountain Light World Dungeon Boss Theme Boss Defeated Rabbit Theme Lost Woods The Master Sword Agahnim's Theme Warp Effect Dark World Dark World Dungeon The Crystals Mountains and Forests of the Dark World Agahnim Transforms into Ganon Ganon's Message Ganon Battle Triforce Room Ending Theme

This latest soundtrack follows the addition of the Super Mario Bros. 2 album last week. As usual, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription to be able to listen to these songs on the Nintendo Music app.

In some other Switch Online-related news, Nintendo has announced it will be removing Super Soccer from its Super Nintendo digital library later this month.