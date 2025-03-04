The Legend of Zelda
Image: Nintendo

It's a new week and that means Nintendo has released a new album for its Nintendo Music app. This time it's the Super Nintendo classic The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

This game originally made its debut on the Super Famicom and SNES in 1991/92 and is filled with all sorts of legendary tunes. All up, this latest album includes 31 tracks and has a runtime of 46 minutes. Here's the full song list including plenty of iconic tunes:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES)

  1. Title Theme
  2. Opening Theme
  3. Player Select
  4. Rainy Night
  5. Hyrule Castle
  6. Princess Zelda, Rescued
  7. Sanctuary
  8. Light World
  9. Kakariko Village
  10. Kakariko Soldiers
  11. Minigames
  12. Cave Interior
  13. Fortune Teller's House
  14. Fairy Fountain
  15. Light World Dungeon
  16. Boss Theme
  17. Boss Defeated
  18. Rabbit Theme
  19. Lost Woods
  20. The Master Sword
  21. Agahnim's Theme
  22. Warp Effect
  23. Dark World
  24. Dark World Dungeon
  25. The Crystals
  26. Mountains and Forests of the Dark World
  27. Agahnim Transforms into Ganon
  28. Ganon's Message
  29. Ganon Battle
  30. Triforce Room
  31. Ending Theme

This latest soundtrack follows the addition of the Super Mario Bros. 2 album last week. As usual, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription to be able to listen to these songs on the Nintendo Music app.

In some other Switch Online-related news, Nintendo has announced it will be removing Super Soccer from its Super Nintendo digital library later this month.

