In what is quickly becoming one of the worst-kept secrets in the biz, a blurred image of what appears to be the key art for the as-yet-unannounced Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remaster has leaked online (thanks for the heads up, Push Square).

Shared to Twitter by reliable leaker @billbil_kun (who previously correctly called the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle, amongst other things), the art shows a skater in purple, assumed to be The Birdman, pulling off an areal trick over what appears to be a Pro Skater 3 + 4 logo.

Naturally, all of this is blurred with a 'frosted glass' effect, but the leaker claims that it's attached to the remastered bundle appearing in whatever Tony Hawk event Activision's countdown has been ticking towards.





TOMORROW [MARCH 4]



🔸 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Announcement

As exciting as it is to see the rough edges of some new key art (albeit one that you need to squint a little to make out), it's hardly surprising that this is the announcement Activision has been teasing all this time. In recent weeks, we've seen pro skater Tyshawn Jones mention an upcoming remaster on the Breakfast Club podcast, Activision update the Tony Hawk website with the aforementioned countdown, and Pro Skater 3 + 4 even get a Switch rating in Singapore. In short, we didn't really need a leaker to know that this one is real.

That said, for all of their correct predictions, bilbil_kun has been wrong in the past (they hinted at a Switch 2 reveal for September 2024, for example), so it's still worth taking things like this with a pinch of salt. Hey, keep an eye on that countdown and we'll know what's happening before long.