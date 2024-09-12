Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Believe it or not, the 25th anniversary of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is right around the corner (29th September, if we're being specific) and the titular Birdman himself is teasing that he and Activision might have something in the works (thanks, VGC).

That's according to Hawk on the latest episode of Mythical Kitchen's 'Last Meal' series, where the iconic skater shared some details on plans for the big birthday (we've timestamped the above video to get right to the point). "I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again," Hawk told show host Josh Scherer, a prospect that he described as "insanely exciting".

While Hawk couldn't share many more details outside of "we're working on something," he did note that the project will be "something the fans will truly appreciate".

Get your speculation helmets on, folks, it's time to drop in.

Hawk stated in 2022 that he, Activision and Vicarious Visions were working on remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4, but the project was abruptly ended after the developer was absorbed by Blizzard Entertainment. According to Hawk at the time, Activision "were trying to find someone to do 3 + 4, but they just didn't really trust anyone the way they did Vicarious," so that was the end of it.

Might this abandoned project be the "insanely exciting" anniversary gift that Hawk was talking about? It feels a little more likely than the imminent announcement of a new game in the series (or the GBA versions suddenly dropping on NSO), but we'll have to keep our eyes peeled over the coming weeks for any more tidbits of information.

Just last week, eagle-eyed Pro Skater fans noticed that the series' social media accounts had been updated with a fresh 25th-anniversary banner, sparking speculation around whether something new was in the works.