Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 has been teased for a good number of months on the trot now, but it finally seems like the skating sequels will be dropping in on Switch soon enough after the as-yet-unannounced title received a rating in Singapore (thanks, VGC).

It's exciting news, no doubt, made all the more appealing by the inclusion of Switch in the rating board's console lineup (alongside PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S). And if that wasn't enough for you, the classification claims that all this will come our way at some point in 2025. Now that's pretty bodacious.

You can check out the 'General' IMDA rating in full on the Infocomm Media Development Authority website.

Of course, this won't be all that surprising to those who have been keeping up with the teases and leaks from the skating world in recent weeks. Plans for a Pro Skater 3 + 4 remaster were apparently axed back in 2022 after developer Vicarious Visions was absorbed by Blizzard Entertainment, but the Birdman piqued our interests last year when he announced that he had been "talking to Activision again" ahead of the series' 25th anniversary.

And the teases have only increased of late. Last week, professional skater Tyshawn Jones mentioned an upcoming remaster on an episode of the Breakfast Club podcast, Activision then teased the series' return with a website update, and just yesterday the series' official social media accounts dropped some new art all accompanied by a "03.04.25" date.

If today's rating is anything to go by, expect more news of the GameCube Pro Skaters in the coming weeks.