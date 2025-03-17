Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

We challenge any one of you to admit that at some point in the mid-2000s, you didn't try to get a perfect game in Wii Sports bowling. Of course you did! The console's pack-in title had all of us swinging, punching and putting like there was no tomorrow, and the bowling mode might have been the most approachable of the bunch, making that 300-point game feel all the more achievable.

The problem was, it was really hard. No matter how hard we tried 20 years ago, a perfect game always felt just out of reach for our mortal bodies. But what if our flesh and blood was the problem? Surely you could hit perfection with, we don't know, a robot? Right?

That's what content creator Emily The Engineer wanted to put to the test in her latest video. You see, as her channel name suggests, Emily has the engineering skills to make that robot dream a reality. And so, armed with the technical know-how, a bunch of 3D printers and a good few hours to dedicate to Wii Sports, she set out to achieve just that.

We won't spoil the video outcome here, but rest assured, a robot is infinitely better at Wii bowling than we ever were.

Golf, on the other hand? We'd face off against the best robot any day...